AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $559.50K Position in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 71,680.00K shares of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (HKEX:2318) valued at $559.50K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 15,281.00K shares, an increase of 369.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2318 is 0.92%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 847,323K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 67,457K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,841K shares, representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 107.04% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 52,486K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,991K shares, representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 52.93% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 50,060K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,344K shares, representing a decrease of 36.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 24.84% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 37,575K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares, representing an increase of 92.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1,855.40% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 36,086K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.20% over the last quarter.

