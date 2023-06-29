AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $543.31K Position in Nestle (SIX:NESN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,237.62K shares of Nestle SA (SIX:NESN) valued at $543.31K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.88% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nestle is 125.36. The forecasts range from a low of 98.98 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.88% from its latest reported closing price of 108.18.

The projected annual revenue for Nestle is 100,112MM, an increase of 5.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nestle. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESN is 1.54%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 336,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,700K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,552K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 1.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,732K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 3.44% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 14,007K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,284K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,388K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,827K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 6.20% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,677K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,656K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESN by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Nestle Maintains 2.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.73%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

