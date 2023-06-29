AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $542.56K Position in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China (HKEX:2318)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 74,451.50K shares of Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (HKEX:2318) valued at $542.56K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 71,680.00K shares, an increase of 3.87%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.81% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China is 68.93. The forecasts range from a low of 35.26 to a high of $93.82. The average price target represents an increase of 39.81% from its latest reported closing price of 49.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ping An Insurance Group Co of China is 985,416MM, a decrease of 23.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2318 is 0.99%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.46% to 961,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 63,563K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,457K shares, representing a decrease of 6.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 13.35% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 48,607K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,486K shares, representing a decrease of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 39,830K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,060K shares, representing a decrease of 25.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 11.18% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 36,445K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,709K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 32,728K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,668K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2318 by 3.63% over the last quarter.

