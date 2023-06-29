AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $527.17K Position in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (TYO:9432)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,285.60K shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (TYO:9432) valued at $527.17K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.99% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is 4,655.28. The forecasts range from a low of 3,939.00 to a high of $5,250.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.99% from its latest reported closing price of 4,120.00.

The projected annual revenue for Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is 13,184,144MM, an increase of 0.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 374.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9432 is 0.49%, a decrease of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.55% to 201,909K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,173K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,740K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 10.71% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 13,307K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,748K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 40.35% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,819K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,838K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 0.96% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,545K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,156K shares, representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 21.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,825K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Maintains 2.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.91%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

