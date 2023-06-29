AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $518.39K Position in British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14,032.00K shares of British American Tobacco PLC (LSE:BATS) valued at $518.39K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 20,520.00K shares, a decrease of 31.62%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.03% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco is 3,900.04. The forecasts range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of $4,935.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.03% from its latest reported closing price of 2,599.50.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco is 28,931MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATS is 0.73%, a decrease of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.99% to 513,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 67,870K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,366K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 12.74% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 38,586K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 35,655K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,080K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,562K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares, representing an increase of 92.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 17,865.28% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 21,269K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,480K shares, representing a decrease of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATS by 21.74% over the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Maintains 8.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.83%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

