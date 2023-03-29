AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $517.61K Position in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (TYO:9432)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17,285.60K shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (TYO:9432) valued at $517.61K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 13,705.60K shares, an increase of 26.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9432 is 0.53%, a decrease of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.01% to 211,529K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,740K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,528K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 8.59% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 13,156K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing an increase of 80.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 408.86% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,896K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,968K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 2.10% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 9,748K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,655K shares, representing an increase of 31.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 47.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,767K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,791K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9432 by 11.00% over the last quarter.

