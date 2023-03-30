AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $514.15K Position in Publicis Groupe (EPA:PUB)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,288.27K shares of Publicis Groupe SA (EPA:PUB) valued at $514.15K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 5,792.27K shares, an increase of 25.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Publicis Groupe. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUB is 0.31%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 51,212K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 4,659K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,290K shares, representing an increase of 29.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 81.68% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,530K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,525K shares, representing a decrease of 44.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 15.98% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,983K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing an increase of 62.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 228.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,021K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,976K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 18.56% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,300K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 43.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUB by 118.73% over the last quarter.

