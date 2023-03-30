AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $510.03K Position in Kone OYJ (HEL:KNEBV)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,340.14K shares of Kone OYJ (HEL:KNEBV) valued at $510.03K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 7,462.74K shares, an increase of 25.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kone OYJ. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNEBV is 0.34%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.18% to 50,713K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,371K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,229K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,156K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 0.82% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 2,607K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,492K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares, representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 3.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,802K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 2.45% over the last quarter.

