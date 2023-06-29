AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $500.21K Position in Koninklijke KPN (AMS:KPN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 137,211.14K shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (AMS:KPN) valued at $500.21K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.94% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Koninklijke KPN is 3.72. The forecasts range from a low of 3.18 to a high of $4.62. The average price target represents an increase of 14.94% from its latest reported closing price of 3.24.

The projected annual revenue for Koninklijke KPN is 5,467MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke KPN. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPN is 0.36%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.14% to 699,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 90,737K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,065K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,013K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,463K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 3.06% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 35,836K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,543K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 12.74% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 26,201K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,323K shares, representing an increase of 30.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 53.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,413K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Koninklijke KPN Maintains 4.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.46%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

