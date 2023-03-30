AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $478.73K Position in Siemens (FWB:SIE)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,081.30K shares of Siemens AG (FWB:SIE) valued at $478.73K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 2,573.10K shares, an increase of 19.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIE is 0.88%, an increase of 16.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 119,815K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,064K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,866K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,038K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 28.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,752K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 21.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,028K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 10.21% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 3,220K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,107K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 29.36% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.