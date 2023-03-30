AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $468.77K Position in Koninklijke KPN (AMS:KPN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 137,211.14K shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (AMS:KPN) valued at $468.77K.

In the last filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koninklijke KPN. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPN is 0.33%, a decrease of 1.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.69% to 623,780K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 81,065K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 33,543K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,701K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 5.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24,794K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,272K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 1.39% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 23,083K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,930K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 10.24% over the last quarter.

RGLGX - American Funds Global Insight Fund Class R-6 holds 20,459K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,807K shares, representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KPN by 8.94% over the last quarter.

