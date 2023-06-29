AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $460.56K Position in Siemens (FWB:SIE)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,807.23K shares of Siemens AG (FWB:SIE) valued at $460.56K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 3,081.30K shares, a decrease of 8.89%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.34% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Siemens is 183.56. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $257.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.34% from its latest reported closing price of 157.78.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens is 77,274MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIE is 0.92%, an increase of 4.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 118,325K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,961K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,064K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 20.61% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,930K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,722K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 8.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 3.78% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,297K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares, representing an increase of 5.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 16.13% over the last quarter.

Siemens Maintains 2.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.74%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

