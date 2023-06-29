AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $427.06K Position in Postal Savings Bank of China (1658)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 654,739.00K shares of Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd (1658) valued at $427.06K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 435,068.00K shares, an increase of 50.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Postal Savings Bank of China. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1658 is 0.30%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.68% to 2,031,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 159,359K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,895K shares, representing an increase of 23.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1658 by 33.27% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 150,801K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1658 by 19.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 125,407K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126,922K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1658 by 23.53% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 89,652K shares.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 73,127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,167K shares, representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1658 by 1.39% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.