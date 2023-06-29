AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $417.59K Position in Novartis (SIX:NOVN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,080.00K shares of Novartis AG (SIX:NOVN) valued at $417.59K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 4,789.33K shares, a decrease of 14.81%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.60% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novartis is 99.01. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.60% from its latest reported closing price of 88.72.

The projected annual revenue for Novartis is 53,479MM, an increase of 2.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novartis. This is a decrease of 1,319 owner(s) or 66.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVN is 1.24%, an increase of 97.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 290,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,654K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,325K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 21,531K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 16,329K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,729K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,281K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,395K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 6.69% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 14,191K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,996K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVN by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Novartis Maintains 3.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.60%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

