AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $402.45K Position in DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,226.60K shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) valued at $402.45K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 20,636.90K shares, a decrease of 21.37%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.67% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DBS Group Holdings is 37.72. The forecasts range from a low of 31.82 to a high of $45.99. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from its latest reported closing price of 31.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DBS Group Holdings is 20,161MM, an increase of 15.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBS Group Holdings. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D05 is 0.85%, a decrease of 11.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 363,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 26,771K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,905K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 4.37% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 18,453K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 10.44% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 15,888K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 11.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,896K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,792K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D05 by 8.31% over the last quarter.

DBS Group Holdings Maintains 5.32% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.32%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.