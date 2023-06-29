AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $399.03K Position in BUNGE (MEX:BG)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,263.18K shares of BUNGE LIMITED (MEX:BG) valued at $399.03K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1263 funds or institutions reporting positions in BUNGE. This is an increase of 124 owner(s) or 10.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BG is 0.32%, a decrease of 13.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 149,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,995K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,610K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 5.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 5,564K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BG by 87.94% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,934K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,299K shares, representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BG by 9.15% over the last quarter.

