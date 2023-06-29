AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $391.17K Position in Kone OYJ (HEL:KNEBV)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,859.72K shares of Kone OYJ (HEL:KNEBV) valued at $391.17K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 9,340.14K shares, a decrease of 26.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kone OYJ. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNEBV is 0.32%, a decrease of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 46,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,163K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,371K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,313K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,229K shares, representing a decrease of 21.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 6.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,510K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 5.97% over the last quarter.

DISAX - BNY Mellon International Stock Fund holds 1,905K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,830K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNEBV by 3.49% over the last quarter.

