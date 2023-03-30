AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $386.98K Position in T&D Holdings (TYO:8795)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24,100.60K shares of T&D Holdings Inc (TYO:8795) valued at $386.98K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 6,759.40K shares, an increase of 256.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in T&D Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8795 is 0.16%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.75% to 58,405K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,773K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,656K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,865K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,782K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 29.91% over the last quarter.

IHOAX - THE HARTFORD INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 3,092K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 10.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,754K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 1.78% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,785K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 4.62% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.