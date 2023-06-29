AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $372.80K Position in Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,758.00K shares of Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE) valued at $372.80K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 8,253.28K shares, an increase of 42.46%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.62% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veolia Environnement is 34.54. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $45.57. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from its latest reported closing price of 28.40.

The projected annual revenue for Veolia Environnement is 42,143MM, a decrease of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veolia Environnement. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIE is 0.56%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 70,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,231K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 12.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,881K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 14.46% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,542K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,538K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 4.34% over the last quarter.

TRWAX - Transamerica International Equity A holds 2,702K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing a decrease of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIE by 7.23% over the last quarter.

PGRNX - Pax Global Environmental Markets Fund Investor Class holds 2,293K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Veolia Environnement Maintains 3.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.97%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

