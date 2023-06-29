AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $309.35K Position in Vale (B3:VALE21)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21,311.90K shares of Vale SA (B3:VALE21) valued at $309.35K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vale. This is a decrease of 660 owner(s) or 73.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VALE21 is 0.98%, an increase of 49.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.22% to 698,467K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 92,742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,673K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 4.37% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,918K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,536K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 18.42% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 53,773K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,662K shares, representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,282K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,681K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 21.12% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,773K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,287K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VALE21 by 26.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.