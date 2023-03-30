AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $283.37K Position in UPM-Kymmene OYJ (HEL:UPM)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,813.53K shares of UPM-Kymmene OYJ (HEL:UPM) valued at $283.37K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 7,456.03K shares, an increase of 4.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPM-Kymmene OYJ. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPM is 0.36%, a decrease of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 73,177K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,104K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,002K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 19.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,060K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 1.83% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 3,578K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,548K shares, representing a decrease of 27.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 2.32% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 3,088K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares, representing an increase of 45.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 84.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,818K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 20.32% over the last quarter.

