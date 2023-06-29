AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $257.81K Position in Power Corp of Canada (TSX:POW)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,625.25K shares of Power Corp of Canada (TSX:POW) valued at $257.81K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Power Corp of Canada. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POW is 0.26%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 83,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 17,947K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 12,323K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,272K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POW by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,099K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,166K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POW by 7.80% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 6,217K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,473K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POW by 7.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,127K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,093K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POW by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Power Corp of Canada Maintains 6.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.04%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.