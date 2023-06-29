AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $255.93K Position in Glencore (GLEN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43,373.73K shares of Glencore PLC (GLEN) valued at $255.93K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 41,873.73K shares, an increase of 3.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLEN is 0.68%, a decrease of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 2,361,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 193,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169,401K shares, representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 7.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 169,633K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174,541K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 152,269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133,148K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 4.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 96,904K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLEN by 20.93% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 78,153K shares. No change in the last quarter.

