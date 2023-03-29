Stocks

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $255.19K Position in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)

March 29, 2023 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 99,956.00K shares of B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3) valued at $255.19K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 96,956.00K shares, an increase of 3.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B3SA3 is 0.65%, a decrease of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.72% to 1,957,273K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

BR:B3SA3 / B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao Shares Held by Institutions

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 194,815K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209,497K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 5.00% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 154,950K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138,325K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 13.73% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 130,427K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 120,261K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,751K shares, representing an increase of 21.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 3.08% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 91,889K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,440K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 8.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.