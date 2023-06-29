AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $239.92K Position in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 102,456.00K shares of B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3) valued at $239.92K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 99,956.00K shares, an increase of 2.50%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is 14.57. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of 14.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao is 10,013MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B3SA3 is 0.54%, a decrease of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 1,945,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 194,815K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 162,900K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154,950K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B3SA3 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

GBLAX - AMERICAN FUNDS GLOBAL BALANCED FUND holds 123,265K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 120,261K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 90,504K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.