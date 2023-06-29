AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $228.89K Position in T&D Holdings (TYO:8795)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18,697.80K shares of T&D Holdings Inc (TYO:8795) valued at $228.89K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 24,100.60K shares, a decrease of 22.42%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for T&D Holdings is 2,198.83. The forecasts range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of $3,076.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of 2,090.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for T&D Holdings is 2,422,081MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 186.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in T&D Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8795 is 0.17%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.17% to 70,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,700K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 36.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,847K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 20.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,799K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 24.71% over the last quarter.

IHOAX - THE HARTFORD INTERNATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 2,274K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing a decrease of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 34.29% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,272K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8795 by 21.93% over the last quarter.

T&D Holdings Maintains 3.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.35%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.