AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $226.27K Position in E.ON SE (FWB:EOAN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,824.11K shares of E.ON SE (FWB:EOAN) valued at $226.27K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 19,789.00K shares, an increase of 5.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOAN is 0.36%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.31% to 348,080K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 42,893K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,693K shares, representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 8.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,534K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,095K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 4.92% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 26,000K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,887K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,492K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 11.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,819K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOAN by 5.23% over the last quarter.

