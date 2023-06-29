AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $224.72K Position in UPM-Kymmene OYJ (HEL:UPM)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,047.51K shares of UPM-Kymmene OYJ (HEL:UPM) valued at $224.72K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 7,813.53K shares, a decrease of 9.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPM-Kymmene OYJ. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPM is 0.31%, a decrease of 14.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 70,175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,029K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,104K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 9.12% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,480K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares, representing an increase of 31.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 28.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,090K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 16.23% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,857K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,852K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 13.90% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 2,642K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,338K shares, representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPM by 3.49% over the last quarter.

