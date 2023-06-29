AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $200.71K Position in SGS (SIX:SGSN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,222.53K shares of SGS SA (SIX:SGSN) valued at $200.71K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 70.19K shares, an increase of 3,066.62%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.07% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SGS is 92.20. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 10.07% from its latest reported closing price of 83.76.

The projected annual revenue for SGS is 7,023MM, an increase of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 98.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in SGS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGSN is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,179.00% to 9,480K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,320K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 96.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 6.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 848K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 96.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 9.37% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 562K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 96.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 10.88% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 561K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 95.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 11.88% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 502K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 96.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGSN by 9.37% over the last quarter.

SGS Maintains 3.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.86%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

