AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $190.04K Position in Tryg A (XCSE:TRYG)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,288.20K shares of Tryg A/S (XCSE:TRYG) valued at $190.04K.

In the last filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tryg A. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRYG is 0.16%, a decrease of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 58,146K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 12,163K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,783K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,718K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 6.70% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,239K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,735K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,664K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 0.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,891K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,861K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 7.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

