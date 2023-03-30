AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $187.49K Position in Deutsche Post (FWB:DPW)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,377.06K shares of Deutsche Post AG (FWB:DPW) valued at $187.49K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 4,170.90K shares, an increase of 4.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Post. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPW is 0.55%, an increase of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 118,147K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,899K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 99.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 6,256.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,376K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,207K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 7.27% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 5,937K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,658K shares, representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 17.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,238K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,141K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 0.26% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,187K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,272K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPW by 1.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.