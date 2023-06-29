AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $179.32K Position in Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,155.42K shares of Akzo Nobel NV (AMS:AKZA) valued at $179.32K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.70% Upside

As of June 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Akzo Nobel is 82.67. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.70% from its latest reported closing price of 70.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Akzo Nobel is 10,910MM, a decrease of 0.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZA is 0.38%, an increase of 12.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 58,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,504K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,497K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 6.70% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,339K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,082K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 23.45% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 2,050K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,760K shares, representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 22.44% over the last quarter.

Akzo Nobel Maintains 2.80% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.80%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.