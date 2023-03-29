AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $161.71K Position in ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,765.62K shares of ABN AMRO Bank NV (AMS:ABN) valued at $161.71K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 9,013.07K shares, an increase of 8.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 9.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABN is 0.25%, an increase of 41.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 88,839K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 9,070K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,183K shares, representing a decrease of 12.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 21.57% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 8,146K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,097K shares, representing an increase of 49.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 184.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,536K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 9.01% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 4,072K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,476K shares, representing an increase of 39.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 122.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,015K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,090K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 27.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.