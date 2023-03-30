AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $160.32K Position in Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,155.42K shares of Akzo Nobel NV (AMS:AKZA) valued at $160.32K.

In their previous filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported 500.00K shares, an increase of 331.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akzo Nobel. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKZA is 0.34%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 60,244K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 11,504K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,828K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 8.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,361K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 1,949K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKZA by 5.73% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 1,836K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

