AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $156.43K Position in ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,765.62K shares of ABN AMRO Bank NV (AMS:ABN) valued at $156.43K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.80% Upside

As of June 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABN AMRO Bank is 18.55. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $23.52. The average price target represents an increase of 32.80% from its latest reported closing price of 13.96.

The projected annual revenue for ABN AMRO Bank is 8,184MM, an increase of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABN is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.27% to 75,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Strategic Equities Portfolio SCB Class holds 7,403K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,217K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,536K shares, representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 35.56% over the last quarter.

PMAIX - Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund : holds 4,588K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 6.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,038K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 2,925K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABN by 30.63% over the last quarter.

ABN AMRO Bank Maintains 9.68% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.68%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

