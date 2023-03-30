AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $155.71K Position in Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,584.60K shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) valued at $155.71K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2022 they reported 803.00K shares, an increase of 97.33%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.05% Downside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is $4.95. The forecasts range from a low of $3.86 to a high of $6.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 95.05% from its latest reported closing price of $100.00.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is $56,008MM, an increase of 23.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 0.70%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 474,004K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 84,189K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,651K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 28.29% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 59,876K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,418K shares, representing an increase of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 27.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 18,247K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,723K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 99.95% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,748K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,913K shares, representing an increase of 4.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 18.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,519K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,309K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 2.50% over the last quarter.

