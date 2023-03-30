AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $128.20K Position in Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,220.00K shares of Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR) valued at $128.20K.

In the last filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equinor ASA. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQNR is 0.44%, a decrease of 27.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.73% to 285,139K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 107,556K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,953K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,485K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,616K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 9,078K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,953K shares, representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 6.41% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 8,275K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 0.06% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,239K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,033K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQNR by 12.91% over the last quarter.

