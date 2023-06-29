AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $120.09K Position in HEXAOM (EPA:MFC)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6,082.20K shares of HEXAOM (EPA:MFC) valued at $120.09K.

In their previous filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported 11,245.40K shares, a decrease of 45.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEXAOM. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 5.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFC is 0.28%, an increase of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 875,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 153,758K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,367K shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 89.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 64,511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,917K shares, representing a decrease of 22.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 31,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,142K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 36.03% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 31,216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,565K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 8.66% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 30,949K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,998K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFC by 73.27% over the last quarter.

