AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $118.78K Position in Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30,671.12K shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC (LSE:DOM) valued at $118.78K.

In the last filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOM is 0.23%, an increase of 17.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 95,736K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 25,226K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,476K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 38.06% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 8,503K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,360K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares, representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 25.95% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,097K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,905K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,928K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 20.43% over the last quarter.

