AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $113.63K Position in Domino's Pizza Group (LSE:DOM)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30,671.12K shares of Domino's Pizza Group PLC (LSE:DOM) valued at $113.63K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.38% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group is 324.70. The forecasts range from a low of 232.30 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.38% from its latest reported closing price of 279.00.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza Group is 630MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOM is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 96,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 25,226K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 8,503K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,149K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 22.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,097K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,912K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,905K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOM by 8.00% over the last quarter.

Domino's Pizza Group Maintains 3.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.63%.

