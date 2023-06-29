AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $111.50K Position in Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,508.00K shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LSE:IMB) valued at $111.50K.
In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.77% Upside
As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands is 2,429.13. The forecasts range from a low of 2,012.93 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.77% from its latest reported closing price of 1,750.50.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands is 9,702MM, a decrease of 44.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.
- For more in-depth coverage of Imperial Brands, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMB is 0.47%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 243,356K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 38,224K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,708K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 6.67% over the last quarter.
CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 20,183K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,411K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 9.18% over the last quarter.
CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,061K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,410K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 13.47% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,479K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 13.07% over the last quarter.
Imperial Brands Maintains 8.00% Dividend Yield
At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.00%.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.