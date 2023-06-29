News & Insights

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $111.50K Position in Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB)

June 29, 2023 — 06:08 pm EDT

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,508.00K shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LSE:IMB) valued at $111.50K.

In the last filing dated March 29, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.77% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands is 2,429.13. The forecasts range from a low of 2,012.93 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.77% from its latest reported closing price of 1,750.50.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands is 9,702MM, a decrease of 44.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMB is 0.47%, a decrease of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 243,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:IMB / Imperial Brands PLC Shares Held by Institutions

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 38,224K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,708K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 6.67% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 20,183K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,411K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 9.18% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,061K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,410K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,479K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Imperial Brands Maintains 8.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.00%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

