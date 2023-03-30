AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA Discloses $1,078.74K Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TWSE:2330)

Fintel reports that AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA has filed a NP form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 61,145.30K shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TWSE:2330) valued at $1,078.74K.

In the last filing dated December 29, 2022 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2330 is 3.19%, a decrease of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 3,740,630K shares.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 320,362K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315,728K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 21.08% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 276,549K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275,932K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 18.81% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 215,099K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214,741K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 2.04% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 169,738K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190,705K shares, representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 9.76% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 152,606K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165,510K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2330 by 3.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.