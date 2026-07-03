AMD's Valuation is Stretched at 54.08X P/E: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares are overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of F. The AMD stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 54.08X compared with the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 23.18X.



AMD shares are trading at a premium compared with peers, including NVIDIA NVDA and Broadcom AVGO. Shares of NVIDIA and Broadcom are trading at a P/E multiple of 18.9 and 21.57, respectively.

AMD Stock’s Valuation



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Is AMD worth buying at current prices? Let’s dig deep to find out.

AMD Shares Outperform Sector

AMD shares have risen 142.2% year to date (YTD), outperforming the broader sector’s appreciation of 14.6%. Strong demand for data center EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs has been the key catalyst.



However, we believe the stock’s appreciation from this level is limited, given intensifying competition from the likes of NVIDIA, Broadcom and Intel INTC across domains, including AI-powered data-centers, high-performance computing and AI PCs. YTD, shares of NVIDIA have climbed 4.3% while Broadcom has returned 4.2%. Meanwhile, AMD has underperformed Intel, shares of which have jumped 226.6% YTD.

AMD Stock’s YTD Price Performance



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AMD’s prospects are suffering from weakness in the client and gaming segments. The company expects second-half PC and gaming demand to be hurt by higher memory and component costs, while gaming revenues are expected to decline more than 20% from the first half.



Moreover, AMD expects the ramp of MI450 beginning the third quarter of 2026 and into the fourth quarter to hurt gross margin expansion. While MI450 and Helios represent major growth drivers, management explicitly noted that MI450 carries gross margins below the corporate average. As AI accelerators become a larger portion of revenue, the mix could pressure overall profitability and partially offset benefits from higher-margin server CPUs and embedded products.



Supply constraints are also expected to limit upside. AMD has repeatedly acknowledged that demand exceeds available supply, particularly at advanced nodes and packaging. Management stated that supply remains tight through 2026 and that future growth depends on securing sufficient capacity from partners such as TSMC.

AMD’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Steady Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.60 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. AMD reported earnings of 48 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.18 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 72.2% growth from 2025’s reported figure.

Expanding Data Center Footprint Boosts AMD’s Prospects

AMD is entering a stronger growth phase as AI infrastructure demand shifts the company’s mix toward the Data Center segment, revenues from which surged 57% year over year to $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, driven by EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs. AMD’s core upside case is that AI inference and agentic AI are expanding demand not only for GPUs, but also for high-performance server CPUs used for orchestration, data movement and head-node workloads. Management guides second-quarter Data Center revenues to approximately $11.2 billion, implying another 46% year-over-year increase.



AMD reported server CPU revenue growth of more than 50% in the first quarter of 2026 and guided server CPU growth above 70% year over year in the second quarter of 2026. Management raised its estimate of the server CPU total addressable market (TAM) from roughly $60 billion to over $120 billion by 2030, driven by growing CPU requirements for inference, orchestration and agentic AI workloads. AMD believes it can continue gaining share with its EPYC Turin and upcoming Venice product families.



AMD's AI strategy is gaining traction through large-scale partnerships. Meta Platforms plans to deploy up to 6 GW of AMD Instinct GPUs. Expanding relationships with OpenAI and other hyperscalers is a key catalyst. Management stated that customer forecasts for MI450 deployments are exceeding original expectations and that AMD sees a path to "tens of billions of dollars" of annual Data Center AI revenue in 2027.



Meanwhile, AMD is moving beyond individual chips into integrated AI infrastructure. The upcoming Helios rack-scale platform combines MI450 GPUs with Venice CPUs, while management emphasized strong customer validation activity and successful sampling. AMD also highlighted leadership performance-per-watt, growing ROCm software maturity, and a broad portfolio spanning CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing and custom silicon.

Here’s Why AMD Stock is a Hold Now

AMD’s expanding portfolio and growing data center AI footprint are expected to improve its top-line growth over the long term. So, investors currently holding the stock should stay put.



However, AMD’s near-term prospects are limited given stiff competition, gaming growth concerns and gross margin headwinds. Stretched valuation is a concern for investors.



AMD currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.