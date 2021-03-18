AMD's Ryzen PRO 5000 Mobile Processors: Main Takeaways

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently launched AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile processors based on its Zen 3 core architecture. The new line of Ryzen Pro mobile processors is aimed at improving efficiency of professional laptops amid the rise in hybrid work set-up.

Beginning the second quarter of 2021, AMD expects a wide availability of AMD-powered enterprise notebooks from HP Inc HPQ and Lenovo and anticipates the number of these notebooks to triple by 2021.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U features 8 cores and 16 threads with 20 MB of cache and offers thermal design power or TDP of 15W. Per AMD, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U can provide up to 57% more multi-threaded performance and 23% improved performance for home and office productivity than its competitors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U features 6 cores and 12 threads with 19 MB of cache while AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U has 4 cores and 8 threads with 10 MB of cache.

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series mobile processors boast AMD PRO technologies including AMD PRO Security, AMD PRO Manageability and AMD PRO business ready.

AMD Ryzen PRO processors are also embedded with AMD Memory Guard, which aids in safeguarding data and identity credentials. Further, AMD Shadow Stack offers hardware-enabled protection against malware threats.

Evolving Workspace Augurs Well for AMD

Rapid proliferation of high-end cloud computing, increasing demand for thinner laptops and faster processing are anticipated to drive demand for the new Ryzen PRO 5000 series processors.

Further, remote working, staying at home and online learning spurred demand for PCs, laptops and notebooks. The increase in video-gaming activity across the globe amid the pandemic is also contributing to higher demand for gaming notebooks.

Also, continued momentum seen in PC shipments, owing to work from home, bodes well for the adoption of AMD’s processors that are designed to serve business purposes.

These trends are unlikely to dissipate in the near term as global vaccination rollout is proving to be a long drawn affair.

The laptop market worldwide is forecast to witness a CAGR of 0.5% between 2021 and 2026, per an Expert Market Research report. It reached nearly $103 billion in value in 2020, added by the report.

These robust features are expected to drive the uptake of AMD’s new processors and in turn, boost the company’s top line in the upcoming days.

However, increasing competition in the semiconductor space from the likes of NVIDIA NVDA and Intel INTC remains a concern.

Recently, Intel launched its 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors (dubbed Rocket Lake-S), globally, to ramp up the speed and performance for video gaming.

At present, AMD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



HP Inc. (HPQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Get Free Report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Get Free Report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.