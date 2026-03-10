AMD's Multi-Billion-Dollar AI Deal: Why GPU Revenue Could Drive Steady Gains

Key Points

An analyst sees AMD’s multi‑billion dollar GPU deals as a buy signal, if design wins turn into real revenue.

Investors should watch AMD’s path toward $15-20 billion in GPU sales amid stiff competition from Nvidia and others.

How can Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) turn AI design wins and a multi‑billion dollar GPU deal into durable revenue, despite fierce competition from competitors? Watch the video below for key milestones investors should track.

*This video was published on Feb. 24, 2026.

Andy Cross has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Asit Sharma, CPA has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. Bill Barker has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.