AMD’s Acquisition of ZT Systems: Navigating Regulatory Hurdles and Strategic Risks

November 01, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. faces significant business risks related to its pending acquisition of ZT Systems, as the completion of this transaction is contingent upon satisfying numerous conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals. The inability to secure these approvals or any delays could impede the realization of anticipated benefits from the acquisition, and failure to complete the deal might result in substantial unrecoverable costs. Additionally, plans to divest ZT Systems’ manufacturing business present further risks, such as finding suitable buyers and obtaining necessary approvals, which could complicate achieving strategic goals and increase transaction expenses. These uncertainties underscore the potential impact on AMD’s business operations and financial health if the acquisition does not proceed smoothly.

The average AMD stock price target is $188.54, implying 30.87% upside potential.

To learn more about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s risk factors, click here.

