Amdocs Teams Up With Google Cloud to Modernize CSP Operations

Amdocs DOX recently announced a partnership with Alphabet’s GOOGL cloud arm —Google Cloud — to aid the modernization, automation and digitization of communications companies.



Per the deal, Amdocs’ OSS (operations support system) and BSS (business support system) will be delivered to Google Cloud to develop solutions and services to ease the journey of clients to the cloud. Amdocs’ cloud-native, open and modular solutions combined with a fully-managed Google Cloud will accelerate the cloud transformation journey for communications service providers.



Moreover, it was also revealed that Altice USA ATUS is one of the first takers of Amdocs and Google Cloud’s joint initiative, and has gone live with Amdocs data and intelligence systems on Google Cloud.



Under the partnership, Amdocs and Google Cloud will also create 5G-edge computing solutions for enterprises and help communication service providers incorporate data and analytics to enhance services and customer experience.



Efforts in Communications Industry Bode Well



Amdocs continues to expand its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major telecom industry players worldwide.



Notably, in November last year, AT&T T partnered with Amdocs to upgrade and modernize its digital business support system. The multi-year managed services agreement is part of AT&T’s business transformation strategy.



Around the same time, another leading U.S. wireless service provider — United States Cellular Corporation — extended its long-term alliance with Amdocs by deploying its digital care solutions across its own network. This allowed U.S. Cellular to digitize online and mobile application-based sales and ordering campaigns, thereby boosting consumer experience with greater automation.



In fiscal 2019, Amdocs reported a record high 12-month backlog of $3.5 billion, which includes key transformation projects with global service providers, such as Comcast, T-Mobile, Altice Portugal and DISH in North America; Vodafone British Telecom and Orange in Europe; América Móvil, Airtel, Telefónica, Telstra, SingTel and Globe in the rest of the world. Such deals are expected to boost the company’s top line.



