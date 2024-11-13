News & Insights

Stocks

Amdocs Reports Record Revenue, Eyes Strategic Growth

November 13, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amdocs (DOX) has released an update.

Amdocs Limited has reported a record revenue of $5 billion for fiscal 2024, marking a 2.4% increase year-over-year, with significant contributions from managed services. As the company shifts focus toward high-margin businesses like cloud services and generative AI, it anticipates a revenue growth of up to 4.5% in pro forma terms for fiscal 2025 while boosting shareholder returns through a 10% dividend increase. The strategic move to phase out low-margin activities aims to enhance profitability and capture new market opportunities.

For further insights into DOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.