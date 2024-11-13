Amdocs Reports Record Revenue, Eyes Strategic Growth

Amdocs (DOX) has released an update.
Amdocs Limited has reported a record revenue of $5 billion for fiscal 2024, marking a 2.4% increase year-over-year, with significant contributions from managed services. As the company shifts focus toward high-margin businesses like cloud services and generative AI, it anticipates a revenue growth of up to 4.5% in pro forma terms for fiscal 2025 while boosting shareholder returns through a 10% dividend increase. The strategic move to phase out low-margin activities aims to enhance profitability and capture new market opportunities.
