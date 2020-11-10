Amdocs Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $134.5 million or $1.01 per share, up from $122.0 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.23 per share, up from $1.08 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter net revenues were $1.05 billion, up from $1.03 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.18 per share and revenues of $1.03 billion.

Looking forward to the first-quarter, Amdocs expects revenues of about $1.055 billion to 1.095 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.09 to $1.15 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.14 per share and revenues of $1.06 billion.

For the fiscal year 2021, the company expects revenues growth of 4.0% to 8.0% year-over-year and adjusted earnings growth of roughly 5.0%-9.0% year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.