Amdocs Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Stock Falls on Dim Q3 Profit Outlook

Amdocs Limited DOX reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The company posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.78 per share, which came above management’s guidance of $1.67-$1.73 and increased 14.1% year over year. The figure also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71.

In the trailing four quarters, DOX’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice while matching once, with an average surprise of 0.1%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Amdocs’ second-quarter revenues of $1.23 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $1.12 billion. However, compared with the year-ago quarter, revenues were down 9.4% on a reported basis due to the phase-out of certain business activities. Excluding the effect of phase-out business activities, revenues were up 4% year over year in pro forma constant currency.

Despite reporting better-than-expected second-quarter results, shares of Amdocs fell 3.5% during Wednesday’s extended trading session as EPS guidance for the third quarter fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Amdocs Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amdocs Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote

Amdocs’ Q2 Details

Amdocs reported a decline in revenues across all regions due to the phase-out of certain business activities. North America reported revenues of $738.3 million (65% of total revenues), which plunged 10.3% year over year.

Europe revenues (16% of total revenues) of $180.7 million decreased 2.2% year over year. Rest of the World (RoW) revenues (19% of total revenues) declined 12% year over year to $209.2 million. Our model estimates for North America, Europe and RoW were pinned at $729.4 million, $166 million and $230.6 million, respectively.

Managed services revenues rose 3.7% year over year to $747 million. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2025 with a 12-month backlog of $4.17 billion, up $30 million sequentially. Our model estimates for managed services revenues and backlog were pegged at $675 million and $3.87 billion, respectively.

The non-GAAP operating income increased 4.7% year over year to $240.1 million, while the operating margin expanded 290 basis points (bps) to 21.3%.

Amdocs’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Amdocs had cash and short-term investments of $324 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with $349 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $646.6 million as of March 31, 2025, almost flat to the Dec. 31, 2024 level.

During the second quarter, it generated an operating cash flow of $172 million and a free cash flow of $156 million. In the first half of fiscal 2025, it generated operating cash flow and free cash flow of $278 million and $235 million, respectively.

Amdocs’ Guidance Update

Amdocs initiated guidance for the third quarter and updated the outlook for full-fiscal 2025. For the third quarter, the company expects revenues to be in the band of $1.11-$1.15 billion (mid-point $1.13 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 9.3%.

Amdocs expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be between $1.68 and $1.74. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 8%.

For fiscal 2025, Amdocs trimmed revenue decline rate guidance to 9.1-10.9% from 8.4-11.6% forecasted previously. However, the mid-point of the new guidance range remained unchanged at a decline of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.52 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 9.8%.

Non-GAAP operating margin is still anticipated to be in the range of 21.1-21.7% for fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP earnings are still expected to grow in the band of 6.5-10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.97 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 8.2%.

The company continues to expect free cash flow between $710 million and $730 million.

DOX’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amdocs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Impinj ( PI PI ), StoneCo STNE and Broadcom AVGO are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Impinj and StoneCo each sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Broadcom carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Impinj’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 21 cents to $1.68 per share over the past 30 days, and suggests a year-over-year decrease of 20.4%. Impinj shares have plunged 38.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for StoneCo’s 2025 earnings has moved upward by 19 cents to $1.38 per share in the past 30 days, reflecting 2.2% year-over-year growth. StoneCo shares have plunged 20.8% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $6.60 per share in the past 60 days, suggesting an increase of 35.5% from fiscal 2024’s reported figure. Broadcom shares have rallied 56.8% over the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amdocs Limited (DOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.